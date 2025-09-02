Indians continue to top foreign tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka in August

Colombo, Sep 2 (PTI) Indian tourists continue to be at the top of foreign tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka in August, according to the provisional figures released by the Tourism Development Authority on Tuesday.

The country welcomed 198,235 tourists during the month, compared with 164,609 a year earlier, the Tourism Development Authority said.

India remained at the top position with 46,473 tourists visiting in August followed by the UK with 17,764, while Germany contributed 12,500.

Other key markets included China, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, the Netherlands and Japan.

In the first eight months of the year, 1566,523 foreign tourists visited the island nation, with Indian tourists accounting for 3,25,595, followed by the UK with 151,000 and 118,000 from Russia.

The foreign tourist arrivals climbed by 20.4 per cent in August compared to the same period a year earlier, the Tourism Development Authority data showed.

Arrivals in August were broadly in line with the pre-crisis levels, just short of the 200,359 visitors recorded in August 2018, The Daily Mirror newspaper reported.