Indians top Nepal's air tourist arrivals in July

Kathmandu, Aug 2 (PTI) Nepal received over 70,000 tourists by air in July 2025, with Indian travellers accounting for the largest share, tourism officials said here. Nepal Tourism Board said the country received a total of 647,882 tourists by air in the first seven months of this year, the highest in the post-COVID-19 period. According to the data released on Friday, Nepal received 70,193 travellers by air in July 2025, an 8.7 per cent increase over the same period last year. Among international tourists, Indians topped with 27,152 (38.7 per cent) visitors in July, followed by China with 6,890 arrivals (9.8 per cent) and the USA with 6,626 visitors (9.4 per cent). Bangladesh was fourth with 4,413 tourists (6.3 per cent) and the UK fifth with 3,547 visitors (5.1 per cent). "The increasing number of visitors in the recent period can be attributed to promotional programmes, investment flow from the private sector and diversified tourism products as Nepal celebrates Visit Nepal Decade ( 2025-2035)," said Nepal Tourism Board CEO Deepak Raj Joshi. Nepal is a popular destination for Indians, who visit the neighbouring Himalayan country both for pilgrimage and adventure tourism.