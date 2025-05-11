India’s Ambassador to Nepal Srivastava meets family of Nepali national who died in Pahalgam attack

Kathmandu, May 11 (PTI) India’s Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Sunday met with the family of the Nepali national who was one of the 26 victims of the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Srivastava met late Sudip Neupane’s family and conveyed his sincere condolences, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu wrote and also posted photos of the meeting on X.

The ambassador assured Neupane’s family of India’s steadfast commitment towards the fight against terrorism and to bring the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terrorist attack to justice.

India launched Operation Sindoor on Wednesday hitting nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Punjab in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and PoK last week in response to the Pahalgam attack.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect. PTI GSP GSP