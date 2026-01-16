New York: India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra hosted key American lawmakers as he welcomed the consistent, bipartisan support in the US Congress for the deepening partnership between Washington and New Delhi.

This is Kwatra's second such meeting with top US lawmakers in as many months amid ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement.

“A special evening at India House. Had the pleasure of hosting 12 Hon’ble Members of the US House of Representatives,” Kwatra said in a post on X Thursday.

— Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) January 16, 2026

India House is the Ambassador's official residence in Washington.

Kwatra said he welcomed the “consistent, bipartisan support in the US Congress for the deepening India-US partnership—spanning wide-ranging conversations on trade and economic ties, cutting-edge technology and innovation, robust defence cooperation, and crucial counterterrorism efforts.”

The Indian envoy added that India's strong economic growth—projected over 7 per cent in the coming years “further strengthens this shared vision for prosperity and security.”

Kwatra welcomed Congresswoman Deborah Ross and Rep Rob Wittman, who are the co-chairs of the Congressional Study Group on India, an initiative to augment India’s engagement with the US House of Representatives and Senate and is supported by the Association of Former Members of Congress and Roundglass Foundation.

He expressed gratitude for the presence of Representatives Jim Costa, Bill Huizenga, Ami Bera, and Donald Norcross and “appreciated their perspectives on various aspects of the bilateral relationship.” He also welcomed the support of Representatives Ron Estes, Chrissy Houlahan and Jay Obernolte and appreciated their guidance for strengthening the bilateral partnership.

“Valued the constructive exchanges on key pillars of bilateral cooperation with the new members of the 119th Congress” Congressman Nathaniel Moran, Congresswoman Julie Johnson and Congressman Jefferson Shreve, he said.

Six rounds of negotiations have been held so far between India and the US for the bilateral trade agreement. The pact includes a framework deal to resolve the 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods entering the US.

Earlier on December 1, Kwatra held “fruitful conversations” with a group of influential American lawmakers on strengthening bilateral cooperation in energy, defence, and trade.

He had then hosted US Senators Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal, Sheldon Whitehouse, Peter Welch, Dan Sullivan, and Markwayne Mullin at India House.

Kwatra has been regularly meeting US lawmakers to discuss various bilateral issues.