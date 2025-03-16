India's Chafekar appointed as 7th ED of ReCAAP ISC

Singapore, Mar 16 (PTI) Former additional director general of the Indian Coast Guard V D Chafekar has joined as the seventh executive director (ED) of ReCAAP ISC, a regional government-to-government agreement to promote and enhance cooperation against piracy and armed robbery targeting ships in Asia.

Chafekar is to assume the post of ED for a three-year term from April 1 to March 31, 2028, the 19th Governing Council Meeting of the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre (ISC) said on Friday.

He was chosen and appointed by the council on November 5 last year.

The council also thanked the outgoing ED, Krishnaswamy Natarajan, for his dedicated service and the pivotal role that he has played in raising the profile of the ReCAAP ISC.

The council elected Admiral Ronnie L Gavan, the governor from the Philippines, as the chairperson of the Governing Council for a three-year term from March 12 to March 11, 2028.

The council meeting was hosted by Singapore from March 11 to March 14.

The meeting was hosted by Singapore from March 11 to March 14.

The meeting was attended by the governors or governors' representatives of the 21 ReCAAP Contracting Parties. The two-day Close Session meeting was conducted on March 12-13, while the Open Session, including the attendance of external participants from 12 partner organisations and two States, was held on March 14.