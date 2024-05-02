India's Comptroller and Auditor General G Murmu calls on Nepalese PM Prachanda; briefs on ongoing audit cooperation

Kathmandu, May 2 (PTI) India's Comptroller and Auditor General Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday called on the top leaders of Nepal, including Prime Minister Pusha Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" and briefed him about the ongoing cooperation between the top audit institutions of the two nations.

Murmu, who is on an official visit to the Himalayan nation, during the day also called on the Nepalese Finance Minister Barsha Man Pun and later signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with his Nepalese counterpart Toyama Raya in the field of public sector audit.

"CAG of India Sh. Girish Chandra Murmu called on Hon'ble PM of Nepal Prachanda today and briefed him regarding the ongoing cooperation between the Supreme Audit Institutions of India and Nepal and the MoU signed in the field of public sector audit," the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

The new MoU inked between the two nations will promote capacity-building efforts and focus on improvement in methodologies in the field of Public Sector Audit.

During his meeting with the Nepalese Finance Minister, Murmu talked about the new dimensions of auditing.

"Close partnership between the Supreme Audit institutions of India and Nepal adds yet another dimension to our multifaceted relations," said the Indian embassy in its post.