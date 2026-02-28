India’s consul general in Saudi Arabia meets airline representatives due to flight disruptions

Riyadh, Feb 28 (PTI) The consul general of India in Jeddah on Saturday held a virtual meeting with representatives of Indian air carriers in view of disruptions to air travel due to developing regional tensions.

Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri urged the airlines to extend full support to Indian nationals affected by travel disruptions in Saudi Arabia, the Indian Consulate General said in a social media post.

“The airlines assured that necessary measures are being undertaken, including timely communication regarding flight cancellations, dedicated helplines for updates and queries, facilitation of refunds, and other passenger assistance,” it said.

The Consulate General also provided links to official updates issued by the airlines, including Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air.

“Indian nationals affected by travel disruptions are also encouraged to contact the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, for any assistance,” it further said.

Earlier in the day, the Consulate General in an advisory said, “In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines prevalent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and follow advisories issued by the local authorities and the Embassy.” The US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early Saturday, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme. PTI GSP GSP