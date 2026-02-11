India's exports in January positive: Commerce Secretary

Nuremberg, Feb 11 (PTI) India's goods and services exports have registered positive growth so far this year and are estimated to remain positive in January as well, despite global economic uncertainties, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said He said that data for January will be officially released this month.

"Overall exports are doing well. We have been holding well on our merchandise exports. Services as usual have been doing very well. You can expect (January data) to be positive," he told reporters here.

He was replying to a question about the exports data for January.

The secretary is here for the Biofach 2026 show, where over 100 Indian exhibitors from about 20 states are showcasing their organic products. The European Union (EU) is a big market for these goods.

The country's merchandise exports grew 1.87 per cent to USD 38.5 billion in December last year. Imports rose by 8.7 per cent to USD 63.55 billion during the month under review.

During April-December this fiscal, the country's merchandise exports rose 2.44 per cent to USD 330.29 billion. The commerce ministry is expecting that the goods and services exports may cross USD 850 billion in 2025-26 as against USD 825 billion in 2024-25. PTI RR DR DR