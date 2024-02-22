India’s Mindcafe partners with global outfits for Student Mental Health Week

London, Feb 22 (PTI) India’s free online mental health support network Mindcafe has tied up with edtech major Chegg and other global educational organisations to work together for Student Mental Health Week, starting on Monday.

In its second year, Student Mental Health Week 2024 will have a special focus on tackling student loneliness. It is a global initiative that seeks to destigmatise mental health among students, encourage young people to be intentional about looking after themselves, and inspire conversations.

“This is an important issue that can have far-reaching consequences for students, both in and outside the classroom. Through this initiative, we want to encourage open dialogue on mental health, so that students in India and beyond are intentional about looking after themselves, and have the best chance at realising their full potential,” said Sneh Nigam, Founder and CEO of Mindcafe.

Mindcafe provides comprehensive online courses to help people overcome their mental health challenges and foster resilience, designed by certified experts in the field. It also runs MindFeeds, an anonymous social media platform on which users can share their emotions and feelings without fear of judgment.

“Although today’s students live in the most connected era in history, many experience a deep sense of disconnection, feeling lonely and struggling to make friends. By continuing to promote a dialogue between diverse voices from across the world, we hope to show that mental health is an issue that affects us all, and it must be at the top of the global policy agenda,” said Heather Hatlo Porter, Head of Chegg.Org and Chief Communications Officer of edtech firm Chegg Inc.

Mindcafe joins non-profits and organisations from around the world that Chegg has partnered with for this year’s Student Mental Health Week, including Active Minds, Ayrton Senna Institute, Born This Way Foundation, Calm, Inspiring Children Foundation, the Jed Foundation (JED), the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Nivishe Foundation, ONYX Mental Health Family, Seize the Awkward, Student Minds, the Varkey Foundation, and Young Invincibles.

Chegg will bring together the mental health resources of these collaboration partners, including simple tips to improve mental wellness, under a centralised online resource, and signpost the support available to its millions of students worldwide via the Student Mental Health Week website.