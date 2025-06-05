India's multi-party delegation holds 'comprehensive' discussions with US Vice President Vance

Washington, Jun 5 (PTI) A multi-party delegation of Indian parliamentarians led by Shashi Tharoor on Thursday met US Vice President J D Vance and had "comprehensive" discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation.

"Excellent meeting with Vice President @JDVance today in Washington D.C. with our delegation," Tharoor said in a post on X.

"We had comprehensive discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation. A truly constructive & productive exchange for strengthening India-US strategic partnership, with a great meeting of minds. #IndiaUS #Diplomacy #StrategicPartnership,” Tharoor added.

Vance and his family were in India in April when the Pahalgam attack took place.

The delegation has travelled to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil before arriving in Washington for the final leg of the tour to convey India's stance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Other members of the team are MPs Sarfaraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Milind Deora, Tejasvi Surya, and India’s former ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu. PTI YAS ZH ZH