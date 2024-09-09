India's new Permanent Representative Parvathaneni Harish presents credentials to UN chief

United Nations, Sep 9 (PTI) India's new Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres here on Monday.

Harish arrived in New York last week to take charge as India's envoy to the world body. He hit the ground running and held bilateral meetings with several top UN leaders and his global counterparts.

Among the first UN leaders he met was President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis.

Following his meeting, Harish posted on X that he was “glad” to meet Francis “and benefitted from his insights on various issues of mutual interest. Appreciated the General Assembly’s support to India during his Presidency. A pleasure to listen to his experiences from his India visit,” a reference to Francis’s visit to India in January this year.

In an interview with PTI, Francis had said he was very pleased to receive Harish and the two had “very expansive” and fulsome conversations and discussions.

Harish also met UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology Amandeep Singh Gill, Permanent Representative of Egypt to the UN Osama Abdel Khalek, Permanent Representative of Bhutan to the UN Pema Lektup Dorji, Portugal’s Ambassador Rui Vinhas and Japanese envoy Ambassador Yamazaki Kazuyuki. PTI YAS ZH ZH ZH