India's partnership with Maldives based on deep desire to work together for each other's welfare and interests: Jaishankar

Male, Aug 9 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that India's partnership with Maldives is based on its deep desire to work together for each other's welfare and interests and the archipelagic state is one of the cornerstones of India's Neighbourhood First Policy.

Jaishankar arrived here on Friday evening for a three-day official visit to reset the bilateral relationship with the Maldives, the first high-level trip from India after the archipelago nation's pro-China president Mohamed Muizzu assumed office last year.

Jaishankar's trip to the Maldives comes weeks after President Muizzu's visit to India in June to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Addressing a press conference with his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer after their talks, Jaishankar said, "India's partnership with the Maldives is based on our deep desire to work together for each other's welfare and interests. It is a partnership that has enabled us to always swiftly and effectively respond to challenges as witnessed in the past." "Maldives is one of the cornerstones of our Neighbourhood First Policy," he said. The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November 2023.