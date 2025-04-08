India's relationship with Portugal has evolved into multifaceted partnership: Prez Murmu

Lisbon, Apr 8 (PTI) India's relationship with Portugal has evolved into a multifaceted partnership and it is encouraging to see the continuous growth in their bilateral trade despite global challenges, President Droupadi Murmu has said.

During a State Banquet hosted by President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in her honour on Monday evening at the 'Ajuda' Palace, Murmu said that India commends Portugal's significant role in promoting India-EU relations.

"In our conversation this morning, His Excellency the President and I agreed that our relationship has evolved into a multifaceted partnership, strengthened by high-level visits and growing commercial ties. Despite global challenges, it is encouraging to see the continuous growth in trade," Murmu said.

She said she was delighted to witness the continuous and progressive growth of bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including Science and Technology, Defence, IT, Startups, Research, and Academic and Cultural Exchange.

"Efforts to strengthen the ties between our two countries are also ongoing in areas such as Talent and Youth Mobility, the Blue Economy, Digital Economy, Renewable Energy, Green Hydrogen and Climate Change," she said.

She said India values Portugal's support for India's efforts towards reforms in the United Nations Security Council. "We have consistently collaborated on various regional and multilateral platforms," she said.

She recalled that it was during Portugal's presidency of the European Union that the first India-EU Summit was held in 2000, and once again, under Portuguese leadership, the historic 'India-EU Plus 27' Leadership Summit took place in Portugal in May 2021.

The President said that the cultural ties between our peoples go back centuries, and these ties have left an indelible mark on our collective imagination.

Underlining the centuries-old relations between the two countries, she said the Indian diaspora, or the Indo-Portuguese community, through its intimate ties and ancestral bonds with India, forms an enduring cultural bond between the two countries. "They are the foundation of these relations. I am pleased to see that the hard-working members of the Indian community are making invaluable contributions to Portugal's economic prosperity. I thank the government and the people of Portugal for welcoming people of Indian origin and ensuring their well-being," she said.

"With our natural synergy and the potential for cooperation across various sectors, our historic ties are steadily progressing towards becoming a dynamic and visionary partnership," she said.

"I am confident that our bilateral relations will grow even more close and comprehensive in the coming years, benefiting not only our people, but the entire world," she added.

On his part, the Portuguese president said that both countries respect each other and have been able to recreate history for the benefit of the Portuguese who choose to live in India and the Indians who choose to live in Portugal. "We need to continue strengthening economic ties in areas where, together, we can make a difference, such as renewable energies, scientific innovation, ocean research, information technology, the defence industry, agriculture, education, teaching and culture," he said.

At the banquet, renowned Portuguese Fado musician Rão Kyao played soul stirring rendition of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan 'Vaishnava Jana' of bamboo flute.

President Murmu's visit to Portugal, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of re-establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, follows a gap of 27 years since an Indian president last visited. PTI ABS ZH ZH