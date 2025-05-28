India's stand on terrorism resolute, uncompromising, says Jay Panda as delegation begins Saudi visit

Riyadh, May 28 (PTI) The all-party delegation, which began its visit to Saudi Arabia, brought the message that India's stand on terrorism is resolute and uncompromising, lead member Baijayant Jay Panda has said.

Panda is leading one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan’s designs and India’s response to terror, especially in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

The delegation visited Bahrain and Kuwait before arriving in Riyadh on Tuesday.

"India’s stand on terrorism is resolute and uncompromising — a message we bring to Saudi Arabia with our all-party delegation. Appreciate the warm welcome by H.E. Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the Saudi Arabia-India Friendship Committee @ShuraCouncil_SA, as we begin key engagements to strengthen our growing partnership," Jay Panda said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, another member of the delegation, said on X: "India and Saudi Arabia are standing strong against terrorism! Our all-party delegation delivers India's unwavering stance to Saudi leaders, fostering growing partnership and cooperation. Grateful for the warm welcome from H.E. Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman Alharbi." "Our all-party delegation reaches Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and received a warm welcome from the Saudi government. Saudi Arabia has been an important partner of India for years at various fronts, and now it stands with us to combat terrorism. Long live Bharat-Saudi relationship!" Sandhu said.

Former union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of the all-party delegation to the Gulf region, has been admitted to a hospital and is under medical supervision.

During the visit to Saudi Arabia, the delegation will interact with a cross-section of political dignitaries, government officials, thought leaders and members of the Indian community.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, following which Pakistan attempted to attack the Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions. PTI PY PY