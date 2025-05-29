India’s strong concerns about cross-border terrorism shared with Saudi Arabia’s security experts

Riyadh, May 29 (PTI) An all-party Indian delegation on Thursday visited the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and think tank Gulf Research Centre here to share strong concerns about cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, is visiting Saudi Arabia from May 27 to 29 to convey India's firm stance against terrorism and its continued efforts to combat this global menace in all its forms and manifestations.

At the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, the Indian MPs “shared strong concerns with cross-border terrorism and the position of zero tolerance against terrorism,” said a post on X by the Indian Embassy here.

Panda shared a post on X that the Indian team had a “meaningful exchange with university President Dr Abdulmajeed bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, discussing India’s firm zero-tolerance approach to cross-border terrorism and shared opportunities in security education and research.” A member of the delegation, Satnam Singh Sandhu, described the institution as a “brilliant platform to exchange the best practices to stop terrorism and benefit mutually” in a post on X.

The delegation also had a “frank & productive exchange of views” with the Gulf Research Centre Chairman Dr Abdulaziz Sager.

“The Indian delegation shared India’s resolve & approach towards terrorism with zero tolerance policy & the new normal in light of #OpSindoor.

“The discussions also focused on strong India-Saudi Arabia partnership across all domains, including security & defence cooperation,” the Embassy said in another post on X.

“India and Saudi Arabia continue to deepen ties across security, defence & global affairs, united by a shared resolve to combat terrorism. Our all-party delegation had a candid & insightful exchange at Gulf Research Centre with Chairman Dr Abdulaziz Sager,” Panda said in another post on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, the delegation members met Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir; visited the Shura Council, a governmental body with regulatory authority, and met Deputy Speaker Mishaal Al-Sulami and Maj Gen Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the India-Saudi Friendship Committee, and also met Mushabab Al-Qahtani, DG, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies.

The delegation members also offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Embassy premises, honouring his timeless message of peace, non-violence and tolerance.

“In all the meetings, the Indian delegation underlined that India has received unwavering support from Saudi Arabia on issues related to counterterrorism. Both countries will continue to work together in their efforts towards de-radicalisation and curbing extremism,” a statement from the Indian Embassy said on Wednesday.

The Embassy hosted a dinner interaction with the participation of distinguished personalities from Saudi civil society, which gave an opportunity for further discussions countering terrorism as well as broader topics related to India-Saudi bilateral partnership, the statement added.

Besides Panda and Sandhu, other members of the delegation are AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, former chairperson of the National Commission for Women and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak apart from former Ambassador Harsh Shringla.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was also a part of the delegation, was admitted to a hospital after the Bahrain leg of the multi-country visit.

The delegation had visited Bahrain and Kuwait before arriving in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasize Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI NPK NPK NPK