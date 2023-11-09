India's third consignment of emergency relief materials reaches quake-hit Nepal

Kathmandu, Nov 9 (PTI) Days after back-to-back earthquakes rattled the remote mountain areas of western Nepal killing over 150 persons, a third tranche of over 12 tonnes of India's earthquake relief support reached the country on a special Indian Air Force plane on Thursday.

Carried by a special Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130 flight, the third tranche comprised blankets, sleeping bags, tents and essential medical supplies, etc. for the quake-affected families in the mountainous region where people are facing a shortage of food, warm clothes and medicines, said a statement by the Indian Embassy here.

On November 3, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted western Nepal’s Jajarkot and Rukum districts killing 153 people and injuring over 260 others. On November 7, three tremors of over magnitude 4 hit Jajarkot injuring at least 16 people. The quakes damaged around 8,000 buildings, both public and private.

The November 3 quake caused the worst human and infrastructure losses since the devastating jolt of April 2015.

Soon after an Indian Air Force plane carrying over the emergency aid landed in Nepalganj on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted: “@IAF_MCC. Flight #3 carrying another 12 tonnes of relief material lands in Nepal. India will always remain a trusted and reliable partner.” A banner with the words ‘Nepal India Cooperation’ surrounding the flags of the two countries and a label “Gift from people of India to People of Nepal” below it adorned the area where the neatly packed aid material was kept after it was delivered by the IAF plane.

"As a First Responder, India has provided 33 tonnes of emergency relief materials for the earthquake affected families in Nepal through three special Indian Air Force flights,” the Indian Embassy statement said.

"India’s swift response affirms its commitment to support Nepal as a close friend and neighbour. As Nepal’s foremost development partner, India has been steadfast in its efforts to support the people of Nepal in this difficult time. India will continue to provide support based on the priorities and guidance provided by Government of Nepal,” the statement added.

This consignment came three days after the second such aid of nine tonnes reached here on November 6.

The second consignment was transported to Nepalgunj by a special Indian Air Force C-130 and comprised essential medical and hygiene supplies, tents, sleeping bags and blankets.

The first consignment of more than 11 tonnes of relief materials was provided by India which included tents, tarpaulin sheets, blankets, and sleeping bags along with essential medicines and medical equipment on November 5.

As its immediate neighbour with centuries of relations, India was the first country to dispatch emergency relief materials to the earthquake-hit districts in Nepal. “India’s support to Nepal remains strong and steadfast in this difficult hour,” Jaishankar had posted on X on November 6.

In 2015, a 7.8 magnitude quake damaged nearly 800,000 houses besides killing nearly 9,000 people, according to the Post Disaster Needs Assessment Report, 2015. PTI NPK ZH AKJ ZH ZH