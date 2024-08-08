Indiaspora condemns racial attack on Indian political candidates

Washington, Aug 8 (PTI) Influential Indian diaspora body Indiaspora Wednesday condemned the increasing racial attacks on Indian origin-political candidates in the United States.
The Indian diaspora in the United States cares deeply for the country and is committed to being a force for good, Indiaspora said in a statement.
"During this election cycle, prominent Indian-American leaders in public service on both sides of the political aisle have been shamefully targeted based on their race," it said.
"At Indiaspora, we believe that such behavior stands in stark contrast to the higher values -- of inclusion, respect, and strength in diversity -- that our nation has aspired to hold and practice," said the statement.
"We believe strongly in the vision of a better America, indeed of a more perfect union, towards which we endeavor to contribute," it said.
It said that the recently released Indiaspora Impact Report shows there are 150 Indian-Americans in senior governmental positions in the current administration — a sign of the diaspora's commitment to serve the United States.
This number has been steadily rising across administrations of both political parties and has increased by 150 percent over the past decade. Moreover, five Indian-Americans serve as elected officials in the US House of Representatives, with at least two more currently running in the upcoming elections, it said. PTI LKJ TIR TIR