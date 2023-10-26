Indo-Canadian man faces 16 charges for assaulting police & other crimes during investigation into vehicle theft

Toronto, Oct 26 (PTI) A 24-year-old Indian-origin man is facing 16 charges after he tried to flee during an investigation into a vehicle theft and attacked police officers with pepper spray in Canada's Ontario province.

Rajbir Singh from Brampton, who was arrested, faces two counts of assaulting a police officer, two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest, robbery and theft of a motor vehicle, among other related offences.

On October 6, when the officers in Mississauga were investigating a vehicle in a hotel parking lot which appeared to have a fake license plate attached to it, the driver (Rajbir) attempted to flee in the vehicle, causing damage to other vehicles, including a police vehicle, the Peel Regional Police said in a statement dated October 11.

He then tried to flee on foot and tried to steal a vehicle and carjack another before being taken into custody during which he pepper-sprayed multiple officers, the police said.

The Strategic Tactical Enforcement Program officers of Peel Regional Police who helped catch the culprit suffered minor injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

In addition to the 16 charges, Singh also faces charges related to five separate incidents from last year for similar offences, the police statement said.

He was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton, the statement added. PTI FZH AKJ FZH