Indonesian President Subianto to visit Pakistan from Monday

Islamabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will undertake his maiden official visit to Pakistan from Monday to deepen bilateral ties and explore new avenues of cooperation. Subianto has been invited by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the visit from December 8-9, the Foreign Office said in a statement, adding that he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials.

“This will be President Prabowo’s first visit to Pakistan,” the Foreign Office said.

“The upcoming visit carries added significance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.” During his stay, President Subianto will hold delegation-level talks with Sharif. He will also meet President Asif Ali Zardari.

Chief of Army Staff and the Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will call on President Prabowo as well.

During his visit, the two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agenda aimed at strengthening Pakistan-Indonesia relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation, including trade, investment, defence, IT, climate, as well as enhancing collaboration at regional and global levels.

“Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during the visit,” the Foreign Office said.

Subianto's visit will provide an important opportunity to deepen bilateral ties and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, it said.

The last presidential visit to Pakistan from Indonesia was undertaken by President Joko Widodo in 2018.