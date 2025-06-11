Youtuber Rajab Butt, Maan Dogar among 5 booked over rape charges in Pakistan's Punjab

Lahore: Five men, including an influential YouTuber, have been booked for allegedly raping a social media activist in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against the five suspects and raids are being conducted for their arrest, said Lahore police.

According to the FIR, the victim, who is also a social media activist, alleged that she was raped by Salman Haider along with YouTuber Rajab Butt and three others -- Maan Dogar, Jehangir Butt and Jawad Haider.

Rajab has 6.75 million followers on YouTube and 2 million on Instagram.

The victim accused Haider, who was also her friend, of taking her to his house on Raiwind Road, Lahore, last month and raping her after sedating her.

"At his house, he mixed some sedatives in the food and raped me when I got unconscious and also filmed the act," she told police.

She said the suspect told her not to tell anyone about the rape otherwise he would upload the objectionable videos of her on social media.

She told police that the suspect raped her twice by blackmailing her.