INS Airavat arrives in Colombo on official visit

Colombo, Oct 18 (PTI) Indian Navy Ship Airavat, a Shardul-class Landing Ship Tank (LST), arrived in Colombo on Wednesday as part of an official visit to Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission here said.

Commanding Officer of the vessel, Commander Rindu Babu, called on the Commander Western Naval Area in Sri Lanka, Rear Admiral TSK Perera during the visit.

In line with India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy, the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff – Foreign Cooperation, Indian Navy Rear Admiral Nirbhay Bapna, handed over valuable Machinery test and trial equipment including machinery items to Sri Lanka Navy, the Indian mission said in a release.

The grant was handed over to Sri Lanka Navy Rear Admiral (E) KWARI Ranasinghe, during a ceremony onboard the ship.

"The efforts of the Indian Navy are in keeping with its core ideology of 'Bridges of Friendship', towards strengthening its relations with friendly neighbours," the release added.