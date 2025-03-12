INS Imphal opens decks to public on Mauritius National Day

Port Louis, Mar 12 (PTI) Indian Navy’s formidable destroyer INS Imphal on Wednesday opened its decks for the Mauritians days after its arrival to coincide with the 57th National Day celebrations of the island nation.

The ship will be welcoming a large number of visitors eager to explore one of the Indian Navy’s most advanced warships as part of the several activities that are taking place in and around the island nation in the next few days.

The warship, which arrived in Port Louis on March 10 as part of a goodwill visit coinciding with the national day celebrations, is part of the Indian Navy contingent that participated in the National Day parade here.

The Indian Navy’s participation in the parade featured a marching contingent, the naval band, and a flypast by two advanced multi-role helicopters carried aboard INS Imphal.

The ship, which will remain in Port Louis until March 14, is the centerpiece of a packed itinerary that includes training exchanges, cultural programmes, and community outreach initiatives.

In an exclusive interview, Captain Kamal K Chaudhury, Commanding Officer of the INS Imphal, described it “as a matter of great pride and honour” to represent India at the parade and said, “This is in keeping with our long-standing tradition of Indian warships and aircraft participating in the National Day celebrations of Mauritius.” “Apart from the parade, we are participating in a number of training and cultural exchanges. These include cross-training visits and interactions with the National Coast Guard, friendly sports fixtures, and community outreach programmes,” Captain Chaudhury told PTI.

INS Imphal is the third of four Project 15B (Visakhapatnam-class) indigenous destroyers, designed in-house by the Indian Navy and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai.

“This is a multi-mission destroyer capable of warfare across all four domains — anti-surface, anti-air, anti-submarine, and electronic warfare,” he explained.

“The ship carries two advanced multi-role helicopters, which participated in today’s flypast. These are among the largest and most advanced warships in the world.” Earlier, after the bilateral delegation level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Chandra Ramgoolam, the two countries signed an agreement on the sharing of white shipping information between the Indian Navy and the Mauritius police force.

Modi said that India-Mauritius special ties played a key role in India’s SAGAR Vision (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and its engagement with the Global South.

Modi's speech during the community event also focused on the collaborative effort to secure the Indian Ocean region. With Mauritius possessing vast ocean territories, Modi emphasised India's role as a "trusted ally in combating illegal fishing, piracy, and maritime crimes." "As a reliable friend, India works with Mauritius to protect its national interests and secure the Indian Ocean region," he said.