INS Kora visits Sri Lanka

Colombo, Nov 17 (PTI) INS Kora, a guided-missile corvette of the Indian Navy, has made a successful port call to Sri Lanka, the island nation's navy said on Friday.

The Sri Lanka Navy bade customary farewell to Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kora in compliance with time-honoured naval traditions after it made a port call at Colombo on Thursday, the island nation's navy said in a statement.

The ship departed Sri Lanka on Friday after the successful completion of her visit, it said.

"INS Kora was deployed at the Port of Colombo from 15-16 November for Operational Turnaround. Commanding Officer of the @indiannavy ship called on Commander, Western Naval Command of @srilanka_navy during the port call," the Indian Mission in Sri Lanka said on platform X.

INS Kora, the 91.1 metres long vessel, is a missile corvette belonging to the Indian Navy and manned by a crew of 125, the Sri Lankan Navy statement said.

"Commander RM Nambiar, the Commanding Officer of INS Kora, called on Rear Admiral Saman Perera, Commander Western Naval Area, and Commandant Volunteer Naval Force, at the Western Naval Command Headquarters on November 16," the statement added.

During their stay on the island, the crew of INS Kora explored some of the tourist attractions in Colombo, it said.

Indian Navy ships regularly make friendly visits to the neighbouring Sri Lankan island to promote cooperation and goodwill between the two navies.

On September 1, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) 'Delhi', on a three-day formal visit, docked at the port of Colombo.

The 163.2 metre-long destroyer, manned by a crew of 450, was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy.

During such visits, training exchanges are also held involving personnel from both the navies. PTI PY PY PY