Intensive airstrikes in northern Gaza as 24-hour evacuation deadline ends

New Delhi: Israeli army carried intensive airstrikes in Jabalia, Beit Lahia in northern Gaza on Saturday as its 24-hour deadline for evacuation came to an end.

Palestinians fled in a mass exodus Friday from northern Gaza after Israel’s military told some 1 million people to evacuate to the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion in retaliation for the surprise attack by the ruling Hamas militant group.

In urging the evacuation, Israel’s military said it planned to target underground Hamas hideouts around Gaza City. But Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza’s people out through the southern border with Egypt.