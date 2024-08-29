Interim Bangladesh government decides to amend law scrapping special security for Sheikh Hasina, family

Dhaka, Aug 29 (PTI) The interim government in Bangladesh on Thursday withdrew the special security cover accorded to deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her close relatives, days after revoking their diplomatic passports.

The Council of Advisers with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair decided to amend the Special Security Force Act 2021 lifting special security for former prime minister Hasina and her close relatives, the official BSS news agency reported.

After Hasina, 76, fled to India on August 5, Bangladesh President Mohammad Shahabuddin dissolved Parliament.

Hasina currently faces more than 75 cases in Bangladesh, nearly half of them murder charges.

"Against the backdrop of student-people mass upsurge the interim government has been formed on August 8, 2024, comprising the Chief Adviser and other advises,” the chief adviser’s office (CAO) said in a statement following an advisory council meeting.

The statement noted that the act was enacted and enforced following the previous government's decision. Subsequently, on May 15, 2015, a gazette was issued under this law to provide special security and benefits to Hasina and her close relatives.

“The law was made solely to provide special state benefits to the members of one family, which constitutes clear discrimination.” The interim government is firmly committed to eliminating all forms of discrimination, it said.

Because of the changed scenario “it is not possible to implement under administrative management the provisions relating to ‘Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s family’ in line with the existing law, it said.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, advisory council member Syeda Rizwana Hasan said “The interim government was the outcome of an anti-discrimination movement”.

Rizwana, entrusted with the portfolio of environment, forest and climate change ministry, said the council decided to amend the law considering it “discriminatory”.

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs cancelled the diplomatic passports of Hasina, her advisers, former cabinet members, and all members of the 12th Parliament. Diplomatic passports for their spouses and children have also been revoked with immediate effect.

Rizwana said Bangladesh signed the Instrument of Accession to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance on Thursday, “demonstrating its commitment to investigate each and every case of enforced disappearances”.

“The Chief Advisor has signed the instrument. About 700 people are still missing due to enforced disappearance.

The International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance was adopted in New York on December 20, 2006. PTI AKJ AKJ