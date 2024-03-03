International art show to promote art, cultural exchange between India and Nepal inaugurated: Official

Kathmandu, Mar 3 (PTI) A five-day-long international art show to promote the India-Nepal visual art and cultural exchange was inaugurated in Nepal's Lalitpur district on Sunday, a senior official said.

The "Tangible Intangible" art exhibition is being organised at the initiative of Varnabhinay Art Gallery, Lucknow, India in collaboration with the Classic Gallery of Nepal.

Altogether 32 artists including 22 from India and 5 each from Nepal and Sri Lanka are showcasing their creations during the exhibition.

The exhibition is being organised with the aim of facilitating India-Nepal visual art and cultural exchange, said Mohmad M Mansoori, the curator and president of Varnabhinay Art Gallery.

Women’s freedom, the heritage of India, natural beauty, and Hindu gods and goddesses are the themes of the artworks on display. The artworks are done by using print media, acrylic and mixed media.

Four artists from India were physically present on the occasion.

"The main objective of the exhibition is to provide a platform to the South Asian artists to show their artistic talent, cultural exchange, and opportunity to learn from each other," remarked Sarita Dangol, senior artist from Nepal, who is also the chairperson of Classic Gallery.

Shashikala Tiwari and Bhairaj Maharjan are among the senior artists from Nepal who participated in the art exhibition. PTI CORR RUP RUP RUP