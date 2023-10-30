International community to unite on climate action at Pre-COP meeting in UAE

Dubai, Oct 30 (PTI) COP28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber on Monday said that the international community needs to unite on climate action and deliver a clear message of "hope, solidarity, stability and prosperity." Addressing a record number of ministers and delegations from around the world at the opening session of the Pre-COP here, the UAE's Special Envoy for Climate Change pointed out that “there are too many things out there dividing our world at this moment.” The UAE will host the 28th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 28) to be held from November 30 to December 12.

Advertisment

The pre-COP, taking place on Monday and Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, is a preparatory meeting of ministers and negotiators ahead of COP28.

This year’s event saw record attendance, with 70 ministers and over 100 delegations coming together in the UAE capital, more than double the usual number of participants for a Pre-COP meeting.

Al Jaber said, “Now more than ever, we need to unite on climate and deliver a clear message of hope, solidarity, stability and prosperity." "We need to show that the international community can deliver and send a clear signal that keeps 1.5 within reach,” he said, referring to the temperature at which countries agreed to limit global warming compared to pre-industrial levels at the Paris climate talks in 2015.

Advertisment

He pointed out that before the Paris Agreement, the world was heading for more than four degrees of warming but is now on course for warming of two to three degrees, according to the latest reports.

“We are heading in the right direction, but nowhere near fast enough,” he warned.

Parties “must do better” in formulating agreements on issues than they had done at previous conferences, Al Jaber said.

Advertisment

“We have no time to waste on disunity,” he said, adding, “We must look beyond short-term thinking, end the excuses and delays, and redefine our self-interest as a common interest.” “Let this process prove that multilateralism still works. I believe we can fulfil our responsibility. I know that we must,” he said.

The COP28 president-designate reiterated the need to deliver a robust response to the Global Stocktake and put the world back on track on delivering the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The Global Stocktake is a two-year review by the UN to evaluate progress toward the Paris Agreement goals. Started at COP26 in Glasgow, this process will conclude at COP28 in Dubai.

Advertisment

He highlighted key focus areas, including a strong mitigation outcome, a comprehensive adaptation agreement, and “groundbreaking solutions” on finance. “That includes delivering on the fund and funding arrangements for loss and damage,” he said.

“What was promised in Sharm el Sheikh must be delivered in Dubai,” he said, referring to COP27, which took place in Egypt.

“We need solid solutions for a 43 per cent cut in emissions by 2030 because that is exactly what the science tells us,” Al Jaber said.

Advertisment

On the issue of fossil fuels, he said, “I know there are strong views about the idea of including language on fossil fuels and renewables in the negotiated text.

"I need you to work together to come forward with solutions that can achieve alignment, common ground and consensus between all parties. We must be responsible. We must be pragmatic. And we must leave no one behind,” he said.

Updating the meeting on policy, Al Jaber said, “More than 20 oil and gas companies have answered COP28’s call to end methane emissions by 2030. And I see positive momentum, as more are joining." "We are engaging with all high-emitting sectors, like heavy transportation, aluminium, steel and cement, to lay out credible decarbonisation plans,” he added.

Advertisment

On finance, the COP28 president emphasised the importance of ensuring capital flows to where it is most needed, notably the Global South and of rebuilding trust in developing nations.

“Old promises must be kept, like the 100-billion-dollar pledge. I am grateful for the work of Germany and Canada on this and their reassurances that things are now on track. But, as I stand here now, I still cannot say with certainty that has been delivered,” he said.

He also outlined the importance of adaptation, calling for the Global Goal to be achieved.

“We must end deforestation and preserve natural carbon sinks… it is time for every nation to embed nature-positive investments in national climate strategies,” he said.

Al Jaber reminded attendees that “The world is watching. Our nations, our communities, our families, our kids, they are all watching. So, let us unite.” “We have the power, we must accept the responsibility,” he said, concluding his speech.

“This process must not fail. We have to come through. We must deliver in Dubai,” he said. PTI CORR GRS AKJ GRS GRS