International conference urges PM Modi to negotiate peace among warring countries

London, Oct 10 (PTI) An international conference here has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "intensify his efforts" to negotiate peace among countries that are in conflict.

The International Conference of Jurists and Writers for World Peace, held on Wednesday, also called upon all governments, international organisations and civil societies to work together to resolve conflicts through peaceful means, prioritising diplomacy, negotiation and mediation.

“Else, the world will be pushed into a third world war, which can possibly consume thousands of lives across nations and cause irreversible damage to economies and the environment,” a resolution adopted at the conference said.

Dr Adish C Aggarwala, president, International Council of Jurists, London, and International Commission of Writers, said, "There is volatility and strife in West Asia and other places, hostile clashes are claiming hundreds of lives each day in different countries, and the international organisations are unable to bring about a ceasefire.

“Human lives have lost their value and the future is looking bleak and dark," he said, adding, it is at such a time, the Jurists and Writers from across the globe came together to find ways to bring about peace in an increasingly complex world.

Aggarwala read out a message from Modi who stressed that "Global peace is necessary for a bright future for humanity."