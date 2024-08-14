International experts join Haryana govt for post-harvest crop management

London, Aug 14 (PTI) An international group of experts is working with the Haryana government to establish a new Centre of Excellence at Panchkula that will create a blueprint to help Indian farmers get more of their horticulture produce to the market.

Backed by state government funding, the new Haryana-UK Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Crop Post-Harvest Management and Cold-Chain (CoE-SPMCC) will create a comprehensive national framework focused on sustainable Post Harvest Management (PHM) practices.

UK technical assistance is funded by the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), UK. University of Birmingham experts are leading a consortium of UK and international universities and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to help develop CoE-SPMCC, at Panchkula in Haryana.

Consortium leader Prof Toby Peters, Professor of Cold Economy at the University of Birmingham, said: “Food loss is significant to the state and directly impacts farmers, as horticultural produce serves as their primary source of income - every year some USD 156 million (Rs 13 billion) income is lost to both farmers and the state.” “Sustainable cold chains are, therefore, critical infrastructure, vital for a well-functioning society and economy,” Peters said in a press release.

The Centre will develop a comprehensive national framework focused on sustainable cold-chain and PHM practices, guidelines, and protocols. The framework will focus on curbing horticultural produce wastage and assessing present and future needs for a sustainable cold chain.

“This partnership will enhance our agricultural infrastructure, promote sustainable practices, and ensure that our farmers benefit from the latest innovations in post-harvest technology and cold-chain management, especially in crops related to Horticulture,” the release quoted a Haryana government spokesperson.

Dr Arjun Singh Saini, Head of Department (Horticulture) explained that Haryana has earmarked around 15 acres of land in Panchkula to build CoE-SPMCC, which will include a training centre, technology demonstration area, testing centre, and technology incubation centre. PTI HSR NPK NPK NPK