International rights watchdog slams Bangladesh interim govt for banning Hasina's Awami League

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Human Rights Watch (HRW) has slammed Bangladesh’s interim government led by Muhammad Yunus for imposing a ban on former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, saying the "arbitrary targeting" "fails accountability" and is suppressing the rights of the supporters of the deposed leader and her party.

The interim government on May 12 officially disbanded the Awami League under an overnight revised anti-terrorism law, two days after it slapped a ban on its “activities” under the previous version of the law.

“The interim government’s arbitrary targeting of former ruling party (Awami League) supporters fails accountability,” the New York-based international rights watchdog said in a press release shared on its website on Wednesday.

Instead of pursuing its pledge to reform the criminal justice system and bring accountability for serious abuses, the government led by Yunus is "attempting to suppress the rights of supporters" of Hasina and the Awami League, it said.

"Recent legislative initiatives by Bangladesh’s interim government risk undermining fundamental freedoms," the HRW said.

It said on May 12, the interim government ordered a “temporary” ban on the Awami League, using newly introduced powers under a "draconian amendment" to the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The original Anti-Terrorism Act of 2009 did not have the provision of banning the party.

"The ban includes, among other actions, meetings, publications, and online speech supporting the party... Meanwhile, draft legislation to address enforced disappearances, which were widespread under the previous government, does not meet international standards and scarcely addresses accountability for past crimes," the rights watchdog said.

The interim government has pledged to restore democratic principles and respect for human rights before holding a free and fair general election and has also taken several positive steps, but "these recent measures are disappointing", it said.

Following the ban, the Election Commission scrapped the Awami League's registration, disqualifying the party from contesting polls.

The Awami League leaders were charged with committing crimes against humanity over the deaths of hundreds of people during last year's anti-government protests by a student platform. The protests resulted in the ouster of Hasina's 16-year-long regime on August 5 last year.

According to the government order, Awami League will remain disbanded until a special tribunal completes a trial of the party and its leaders over the deaths of people during the anti-government protests.

Hasina and most of her senior colleagues in the party and past regime were accused of committing “crimes against humanity” to gouge protestors during last year’s student-led movement through mass killing or previous crimes like enforced disappearances.

Bangladesh’s International Criminal Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants against Hasina and several others, including former military generals, for their alleged role in incidents of enforced disappearances.

The tribunal was established under Hasina’s government in 2010 to address crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War.

Formed in 1949, the Awami League led the movement for the autonomy of Bengalis in the then East Pakistan for decades and eventually led the Liberation War in 1971.

Meanwhile, Prothom Alo newspaper on Wednesday reported that Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman has held a crucial “officers' address”.

During the meeting, Zaman and the military commanders said they wanted an elected government to take charge by December and also expressed their dismay over some policy decisions of the interim government.