International tourism fair to kick off in Kathmandu on Friday

Kathmandu, Jun 12 (PTI) An international tourism fair will begin here on Friday to promote Nepal’s tourism at the global level.

More than 150 stalls of entrepreneurs from 16 countries, including India, will be showcased in the fair to be organised by Summit Event and Market, a statement issued by the organisation said.

"The fair will help in sustainable tourism development and cultural exchange in the country," according to the statement.

Nepal, India, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, the Maldives, the US, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, China, Thailand, Dubai, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bhutan will participate in the fair.

Similarly, stalls of all seven provinces across the Himalayan nation will be showcased at the fair.

Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) will partner for the tourism fair to be organised at Bhrikutimandap Ground in Kathmandu. PTI SBP PY PY PY