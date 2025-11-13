Internet suspended in Pak's Balochistan over security concerns

Karachi, Nov 13 (PTI) The mobile internet services have been suspended in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, except in the capital Quetta, following a security alert issued by the Home Department. The mobile internet will remain suspended till November 16 after the home department of the provincial government issued a security alert on Wednesday.

Travel along the Loralai section of the National Highway N-70 is also suspended till November 14 for all transport services.

The decision to suspend the services was taken because of a security alert in the province and prevailing circumstances, said an official.

All schools in the Cantonment area of Quetta have been closed since Wednesday till November 16 over security concerns, according to officials.

“The Internet service will remain suspended in the rural areas of the entire province,” officials said, adding that Quetta district will be exempted from this restriction.

However, internet users in Quetta registered complaints regarding the internet services not working since Wednesday.

The home department instructed all district administrations, police and relevant authorities to ensure the immediate implementation of the decision and make alternative arrangements for the public's convenience.