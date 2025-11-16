Interpol drops case against aide of ex-Pak PM Imran Khan

Lahore, Nov 16 (PTI) The Interpol has closed a case related to Pakistan's request seeking an arrest warrant against Moonis Elahi, a close aide of jailed former premier Imran Khan, according to officials.

The Pakistan government had sought Interpol's assistance in apprehending the former federal minister, who moved to Spain following a massive crackdown on Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) about three years ago.

“The General Secretariat of International Criminal Police Organisation – Interpol – hereby certifies that as of today Mr Moonis Elahi is not subject to an Interpol notice or diffusion,” according to a statement by Interpol.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had implicated Moonis in several "fake" FIRs -- murder, money laundering, corruption and misuse of authority -- to build its case with Interpol to extradite him.

Interior Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had been vigorously pursuing the extradition plea before Interpol, as Moonis often criticised him for destroying Pakistan's cricket scene and the crackdown on Khan's supporters.

Moonis, the son of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, was also critical of the incumbent Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for denying basic prisoner rights to PTI supremo Khan in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, where he is incarcerated.

"The Interpol rejected Pakistan's case against Moonis as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) failed to furnish evidence related to murder, money laundering and other cases against him," an official told PTI on Sunday.

In fact, he said that Interpol did not accommodate Pakistan's stance because most cases against the PTI leader were of a "political nature".

"Interpol cleared Moonis of all baseless charges framed by the PML-N government after a thorough fact-finding probe," Moonis' counsel Amir Rawn said, adding that the Elahi family has been victimised for staying loyal to Khan.

The Elahi family, known for their strong political legacy in Punjab, has endured some of the harshest tactics of state machinery aimed at suppressing their influence and silencing their support for former PTI patron-in-chief Khan.

Moonis' father Parvez Elahi was asked by Khan to dissolve the provincial assembly to push for general elections in 2023, when he was the chief minister.

Following the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, Mohsin Naqvi became caretaker chief minister and jailed Elahi in different cases. Elahi was released from jail on bail last year after spending over a year in prison.

The government has placed all family members of Moonis and Parvez Elahi on the no-fly list.