Intuitive Machines makes history with first private landing near Moon's south pole

New Delhi: Intuitive Machines, a US-based company, successfully landed its spacecraft, Odysseus, on the Moon's South Pole on Friday, (Indian time) and late Thursday (US time) marking the first time a private firm has accomplished such a feat.

The historic landing occurred around 5 am Indian time, near a region believed to potentially harbour water sources, essential for future human exploration.

The mission underlines a significant shift towards commercial ventures in space exploration, with Intuitive Machines leading the way by executing the first commercial landing on the lunar surface.

This achievement not only places Intuitive Machines at the forefront of lunar exploration but also signifies a major milestone for NASA and the US air and space community, which had not seen a successful lunar mission since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Odysseus's journey to the Moon, launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, covered 384,400 km, with its landing site chosen for its proximity to potential water-ice reserves in permanently shadowed craters. These reserves are of great interest for their potential to support future human missions, providing essential resources such as drinking water, sanitation, and rocket fuel.

The successful landing near the rugged terrain of the South Pole, specifically next to the 5 km-high Malapert mountain, marks a significant achievement, following India's Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander, which was the first to touch down in this lunar region in August 2023. The choice of landing site aligns with NASA's Artemis program goals, which include sending astronauts to the Moon's South Pole later this decade.

Steve Altemus, CEO of Intuitive Machines, greeted his team's success with a modest celebration, emphasizing the spacecraft's successful transmission from its "new home" on the lunar surface despite some communication challenges.

The mission carried six scientific instruments to study the Moon's surface and measure radio waves, paving the way for future explorations and potential business models involving additional payload space sales.

Intuitive Machines has announced plans for another mission in March, aiming to drill for underground ice, as part of NASA's broader strategy to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon. The agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, which paid Intuitive Machines $118 million for this mission, seeks to leverage private sector capabilities for lunar exploration.

Odysseus also transported 125 tiny sculptures by US artist Jeff Koons, aspiring to introduce art to the lunar landscape. This mission not only marks a significant advancement in lunar exploration but also heralds a new era of commercial and scientific collaboration in space.