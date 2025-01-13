Iran adds 1,000 new sea-capable drones to to its military capabilities

New Delhi: The Iranian army on Monday integrated 1,000 new strategic drones into its arsenal, which were showcased in a grand ceremony attended by high-ranking military officials.

The drones, according to IRNA News Agency, are notably designed with the ability to land and take off from sea surfaces, a feature that expands the operational scope of the Iranian military significantly.

During the ceremony, Iran's Defense Minister highlighted the advanced capabilities of these drones, stating, "The new drones which are used in defense and hybrid missions have the ability to land and take off in the sea."

The drones' capability to operate from sea platforms introduces a new dimension to Iran's military strategy, particularly in the volatile regions of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

The ability to launch and recover drones from maritime environments can provide Iran with strategic advantages, including extended surveillance reach, rapid deployment for defensive operations, and the potential for surprise tactical strikes. The new additions also offer Iran a flexible and less predictable approach to military operations.

The introduction of these sea-capable drones comes at a time when Iran has been actively enhancing its drone technology, partly in response to international sanctions that have limited its access to modern military hardware.

Over the years, Iran has developed a robust domestic drone industry, with various models tailored for reconnaissance, combat, and now, maritime operations.

While the specifics of these drones' deployment and operational capabilities remain closely guarded, the announcement itself sends a clear message about Iran's growing military innovation and its intention to maintain a robust defense posture amidst regional uncertainties.