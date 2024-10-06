Iran cancels all flights amid escalating tensions with Israel

New Delhi: Iran's Civil Aviation Organization on Sunday announced the cancellation of all flights across the nation starting from 9:00 PM local time until 6:00 AM on Monday morning.

The decision to ground all flights was reported by various sources. It was soon confirmed by Iran Civil Aviation Organization.

The spokesperson for the Iran Civil Aviation Organization: due to operational restrictions, flights from certain airports in the country will be canceled from 9 PM tonight (Sunday, October 15) until 6 AM tomorrow (October 16). pic.twitter.com/U54KlB2e3L — Iran Military (@IRIran_Military) October 6, 2024

Speculation is rampant that this move might be in anticipation of retaliatory strikes from Israel or as a preemptive measure to safeguard against possible aerial threats.

This flight cancellation comes in the wake of Iran launching over 180 ballistic missiles towards Israel on October 1, 2024, an operation Iran named "True Promise 2".

The missiles targeted various strategic locations, including military bases and civilian areas, which resulted in significant damage but were largely intercepted by Israel's missile defence systems.

The international community has been watching the situation closely, especially after Iran's Vice President for Strategic Affairs, Javad Zarif, defended the missile strikes as acts of self-defence. However, this has not quelled concerns about the escalation, particularly after Israel's Prime Minister emphasised the ongoing military actions against Hezbollah, suggesting a broader regional strategy.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has issued advisories recommending airlines avoid Iranian airspace until October 31, indicating a volatile situation that might persist.

Recent developments also include Iran's oil minister visiting Kharg Island, a critical oil export terminal, to discuss security measures.