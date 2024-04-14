Iran has begun airborne attack on Israel: White House

Washington, Apr 14 (PTI) Iran has begun an airborne attack on Israel, the White House said and asserted that it will stand with the Israeli people and support their defence against this threat.

Israeli aviation authorities on Saturday said they are closing the country's airspace to all flights as it braces for an Iranian drone attack.

"Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel. President Joe Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House," the spokesperson of the National Security Council at the White House, Adrienne Watson, was quoted as saying in a statement issued on Saturday.

In the wake of the developments in the Middle East, Biden returned to the White House from his home in Delaware.

On his return, he was briefed on the developments by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer.

"His team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies. This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours. President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel's security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defence against these threats from Iran," Watson said.

On Biden's meeting with the national security team, the White House said it will take place in the Situation Room.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q Brown, CIA Director Bill Burns, NIA Director Avril Haines, National Security Advisor Sullivan, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Finer, Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti and National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk will attend the meeting in-person.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Chief of Staff Jeff Zients will attend it using a secure video link. PTI LKJ ANB ANB