Iran may attack Israel within 24-48 hours: Blinken alerts G7 countries

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday informed G7 counterparts that Iran and Hezbollah may launch an attack against Israel within the next 24 to 48 hours.

This warning comes amid heightened tensions following the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Israel is reportedly considering a preemptive strike against Iran if intelligence confirms an imminent attack.

The US is also moving additional military assets to the Middle East in preparation for a potential Iranian-led assault.

Tensions are escalating in the Middle East region following the back-to-back assassination of two senior Hamas leaders and a top Hezbollah commander.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran; head of Hamas' military wing Mohammed Deif was killed in Gaza, and Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur died in a strike in Lebanon in quick succession last month.

Israel has been threatened by multiple countries and groups with severe consequences and Haniyeh’s death just increased the risk of a dangerous escalation in the sensitive region.