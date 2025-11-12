Iran offers condolences over Delhi explosion

Tehran, Nov 12 (PTI) Iran on Wednesday offered condolences over the explosion in Delhi near the Red Fort metro station that left 12 people dead and many injured.

Esmail Baqaei, spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, conveyed the condolences and sympathy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the government and people of India, particularly to the families of the victims.

He expressed wishes for the swift recovery of those injured in this tragic incident.

Leaders from across the world, including the US, China, Japan, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Israel, Ireland and Nepal, on Tuesday expressed grief and shock over the loss of lives in the explosion in the Indian capital.

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing nine people and injuring 20 others. The death toll rose to 12 on Tuesday, with three more people succumbing to injuries, police said. PTI GSP GSP