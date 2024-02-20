Iran, Sri Lanka to strengthen cooperation in multiple areas

Colombo, Feb 20 (PTI) Iran and Sri Lanka on Tuesday decided to strengthen their cooperation in multiple areas, including the energy sector, as the foreign ministers of the two countries met here and held "extensive discussions" on issues of bilateral and mutual interests.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who arrived here on Tuesday on a two-day official visit, met Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here, amidst talks of Colombo preparing to join the international coalition against the attacks by Iranian-backed Yemen's Houthis on merchant ships in the Red Sea.

"We had extensive discussions on further strengthening our cooperation in multiple areas, including the energy sector. We agreed to work closely and enhance our partnership further,” Sabry said in a post on X.

Amir-Abdollahian, who is visiting Colombo at the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart, later called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and discussed with them issues of mutual ties in various fields and the way to expand the ties in political, economic, scientific, and technological areas.

Iran has good relations with the Indian Ocean island nation.

Before his arrival here, Amir-Abdollahian had said that during his visit to Sri Lanka, he would hold talks to expand cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, agriculture, science and technology, technical and engineering services, etc.

The visit of the high-profile Iranian minister assumes significance as the Sri Lanka Navy is currently preparing to join the international coalition against Houthi attacks on merchant shipping in the Red Sea.

His visit follows closely on the heels of the arrival of two Iranian warships, IRINS Bushehr and Tonb, here on February 16 on a formal visit to engage in fostering cooperation with the Sri Lankan Navy.