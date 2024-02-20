Iranian foreign minister arrives in Sri Lanka for official visit

Colombo, Feb 20 (PTI) Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived here on Tuesday for a two-day official visit to meet Sri Lanka's top leadership, amidst talks of Colombo preparing to join the international coalition against the attacks by Houthi rebels on merchant ships in the Red Sea.

Amir-Abdollahian is visiting Colombo at the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry.

He will hold bilateral discussions with Sabry at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to meet President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The visit of the high-profile Iranian minister assumes significance as the Sri Lanka Navy is currently preparing to join the international coalition against Houthi rebel attacks on merchant shipping. It is alleged that Houthi rebels were being backed by Iran.

His visit follows closely on the heels of the arrival of two Iranian warships, IRINS Bushehr and Tonb, here on February 16 on a formal visit to engage in fostering cooperation with the Sri Lankan Navy.