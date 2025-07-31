Iranian PM Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Pakistan for 2-day visit on Saturday

Islamabad: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit Pakistan on Saturday for a two-day official trip, during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership on enhancing bilateral ties as well as the recent Iran-Israel conflict, according to a media report.

He will visit Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to the Express Tribune newspaper.

Pezeshkian is scheduled to meet the country's top civil and military leaders including the President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, the report said, quoting officials.

He will land in Lahore from where he will travel to Islamabad for the meetings.

Iranian media reported that Pezeshkian's agenda includes high-level meetings and dialogues with cultural and business leaders. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations, which span political, economic, religious, and cultural dimensions.

Also in focus would be the current regional developments including the Iran-Israel conflict, tensions in South Asia and the situation in Gaza, according to the report.

A key objective of the visit is also to expand cross-border and provincial cooperation, with hopes of increasing current trade volumes beyond the existing USD 3 billion.

During the Israel-Iran conflict last month, Pakistan expressed complete solidarity with Tehran and committed to support it at all forums.