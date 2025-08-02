Iranian President Pezeshkian arrives in Pakistan on official visit

Islamabad, Aug 2 (PTI) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan on Saturday on a two-day official visit to promote bilateral ties in the wake of recent regional conflicts.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Federal Housing Minister Raiz Hussain Pirzada, received Pezeshkian on arrival in Lahore, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

He is expected to travel to Islamabad tonight.

Pezeshkian is on a state visit to Pakistan from August 2-3 at the invitation of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif , the FO said.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, senior ministers, and other high-ranking officials. During his visit, President Pezeshkian will meet with the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, and hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This marks Pezeshkian’s first official visit to Pakistan as President of Iran. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Iran on May 26.

"The visit is expected to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran," the FO added.