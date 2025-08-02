Iranian President Pezeshkian in Pakistan to strengthen bilateral ties

Islamabad, Aug 2 (PTI) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan on Saturday on a two-day state visit aimed at strengthening ties and increasing bilateral trade volume to USD 10 billion annually.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and other high-ranking government officials warmly received the Iranian President at Noor Khan Air Base. A 21-gun salute was also presented to the visiting dignitary.

President Pezeshkian is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, senior ministers, and other high-ranking officials.

Speaking before departure from Tehran, Pezeshkian said Iran and Pakistan have always maintained “good, sincere, and deep relations” and plan to increase bilateral trade volume to USD 10 billion annually, Iran's state-run Press TV reported.

“Through Pakistan, we can connect to the Silk Road between China and Pakistan, and this road can connect to Europe through Iran,” he said.

In Islamabad, Dar, who is also the foreign minister, met his Iranian counterpart Araghchi and the two leaders discussed various issues, state-run PTV said.

“The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Iran ties, with a focus on expanding cooperation in regional stability, trade, and economic collaboration. They also discussed enhancing bilateral engagement across key areas of mutual interest,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a post on X.

Main meetings of the Iranian president are scheduled for Sunday.

President Pezeshkian will meet with Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Sharif.

Earlier in the morning, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Federal Housing Minister Raiz Hussain Pirzada received Pezeshkian on arrival in Lahore, the Foreign Office said.

During his brief stay in Lahore, he had a meeting with Nawaz Sharif.

President Pezeshkian also visited the mausoleum of poet Allama Iqbal, who is still popular in Iran due to his Persian poetry.

This marks Pezeshkian’s first official visit to Pakistan as President of Iran.

“The visit is expected to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran,” the FO added.

Prime Minister Sharif had visited Iran on May 26.