Iran Iraq Airspace Closed

Dubai (AP): Iraq's Ministry of Transport said on Saturday that the country's airspace has been closed following Israeli airstrikes on neighbouring Iran.

The ministry's spokesman Mitham al-Safi told state-run Iraqi News Agency about the closure, noting that “the closure was preceded by the evacuation of all air traffic from Iraqi airspace.”

The US and Israel launched an attack Saturday on Iran, with the first apparent strike happening near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen rising from the capital.

In Tehran, witnesses heard the first blast by Khamenei's office. Iranian state television later reported on the explosion, without offering a cause.

Sirens sounded across Israel at the same time as it closed its airspace. The Israeli military said that it had issued a “proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel.”

More explosions struck Iran's capital after Israel said it was attacking the country. Authorities have offered no casualty information from the strikes.

Meanwhile, Iran shut down its airspace and mobile phone services were cut.

The warning to pilots came out as explosions rang out across Tehran, the Iranian capital.