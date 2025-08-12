Ireland President ‘unequivocally’ condemns attacks on Indian community

London, Aug 12 (PTI) Ireland President Michael D Higgins on Tuesday “unequivocally” condemned the “despicable attacks” on members of the Indian community.

In a statement, Higgins highlighted the immense contribution of Indians across all spheres of Irish life, saying the attacks were in stark contradiction to the values of Ireland.

It came after a spate of violent attacks on Indians in Dublin and other cities, which the Irish police (Garda) said was “being fully and thoroughly investigated”.

“The recent despicable attacks on members of the Indian community stand in stark contradiction to the values that we as a people hold dear,” said Higgins.

“That any person in Ireland, particularly any young person, should be drawn into such behaviour through manipulation or provocation is to be unequivocally condemned,” he said.

“Whether such provocation stems from ignorance or from malice, it is essential to acknowledge the harm that it is causing. Such acts diminish all of us and obscure the immeasurable benefits the people of India have brought to the life of this country,” he added.

Higgins highlighted how Indians make contributions in the field of “medicine, nursing, the caring professions, in cultural life, in business and enterprise, to cite just some”.

“Their presence, their work, their culture, have been a source of enrichment and generosity to our shared life. Ireland’s connections with India are neither recent nor superficial,” the Irish president stated.

He also referenced his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar earlier in the year, when they discussed shared Indo-Irish histories and the experience of paths towards independence, including the role of Irish woman Margaret Cousins in establishing the All India Women’s Conference, the exchange of expertise as both countries drafted and agreed on constitutions, and the fostering of diplomatic and political relationships over the decades.

“Ireland has long been shaped by migration, both outward and inward. Those who left our shores carried our culture and values into faraway lands, often depending on the generosity of strangers. That shared human experience should remain at the heart of how we treat those who have come to make their lives here. To forget that is to lose a part of ourselves,” Higgins said.

“Our shared spaces — including social media platforms — should never be poisoned from messages of hate or incitement to violence. Such messages not only target individuals, but also damage and corrode the most fundamental and enduring instincts of Irishness: those of hospitality, friendship, and care for others,” he said.

“These principles must apply to all who form part of Irish society today, without exception. An Ireland that honours these values is one in which all communities can live in safety, dignity, and mutual respect,” he added.

The president's intervention followed a similarly firm statement by the Archbishop of Dublin against the “truly shocking” and "unprovoked" attacks.

On Monday, the Ireland India Council announced the postponement of its annual “India Day” celebrations, planned in Dublin for Sunday, amid security concerns for the community.

An Garda Síochána, the Irish police force, said in its latest statement that its investigations remain ongoing and that it is “liaising with the injured parties in each case”.

“Without commenting on any specific incident, the Garda National Diversity Unit is actively engaged with the Federation of Indian Communities in Ireland (FICI) – the umbrella group for several Indian community groups across the country – to address present concerns. We would like to reassure those of an ethnic or minority background that we are here to keep you safe,” the statement noted. PTI AK GSP GSP