ISIS suicide bomber, handler arrested in Pakistan's KPK

Peshawar, Jan 12 (PTI) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on Friday said it has arrested the suicide bomber and handler of the Afghan-based Deash (IS) in Peshawar, who were planning to target mainstream politicians in Pakistan ahead of the February 8 general elections.

SSP Operations CTD Najmul Husnain Liaquat while addressing a press conference here said the police have arrested the suicide bomber and the handler associated with the international terrorist outfit ISIS who have obtained proper training from Afghanistan.

Both the terrorists were rounded up during an intelligence-based operation in Peshawar, the official said, adding that they were mulling targeting Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman and Provincial President of Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan.

Both are contesting elections from their respective constituencies in Dikhan and Charsadda districts.

The CTD Team seized two suicide vests, three hand grenades, and a pistol ft 9 mm from the possession of the accused.

The CTD arrested the bomber identified as Adil during an operation in the Mattani Maira area while the handler named Tahir Khan was arrested from the Achini area on the pointation of the bomber.

Both the terrorists in their initial statements confessed to targeting Maulana Fazlur Rahman and Aimal Wali Khan during the election campaign, the CTD Operations Chief added.

Both the JUIF and ANP have taken tough stands against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and openly condemned jailed former prime minister Imran Khan-led government (2018-2022) for giving space to the banned outfit to regroup in the country.

Both the leaders have been issued red alert threats by the interior ministry.

Presently, Maulana Fazlur Rahman is the only mainstream politician calling for the postponement of the balloting due to the naive law and order situation in the southern parts of the province, including Lakki Marwat, DIKHAN, Bannu and Tank district.

Maulana, his son and his brother are contesting elections from these districts.