ISKCON Bangladesh urges Yunus-led govt to promote 'peaceful coexistence' for Hindus

Dhaka, Nov 27 (PTI) The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has urged the Bangladesh authorities to promote "peaceful coexistence" for Hindus in the country as it "strongly" denounced the recent arrest of the prominent community leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

Das, the spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday as he was about to fly to Chattogram to join a rally. He was denied bail and sent to jail by the Chattogram’s Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate court in a sedition case on Tuesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, ISKCON Bangladesh General Secretary Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari said, "We express our serious concern and strongly denounce the recent arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das... We also condemn the subsequent violence and attacks against Sanatanis in various regions of Bangladesh." "We urge the government authorities to promote peaceful coexistence for the Sanatani community," he said.

Underlining that Bangladesh is "our birthplace and ancestral home", the statement urged the interim government of Bangladesh led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus "to ensure justice for all and to allow every citizen to practice their religion freely in accordance with their beliefs and conscience".

The statement said Das has been a vocal advocate for the protection of minority groups in Bangladesh and it is essential to uphold his right to free speech and to support his efforts to encourage others to defend this right.

"Ensuring justice and fair treatment for him is crucial," it said, adding that Das and the Sanatam community deserve justice as citizens of Bangladesh and any form of discrimination against them must not be tolerated.

Das was also a member of the ISKCON, which recently expelled him.

ISKCON Bangladesh demanded that the Bangladesh government must identify and hold accountable those responsible for the attacks on the Sanatani community; protect the civil rights of Das and other Hindu members; and implement immediate and effective measures to maintain peace and harmony among all communities in the country.

The statement said ISKCON in Bangladesh is dedicated to safeguarding the religious freedoms and rights of minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians.

"We have consistently urged the interim government and other leaders to ensure constitutional protection for minorities and to facilitate their full and unrestricted participation in society. We call on the government and administration to take prompt and effective actions in consultation with leaders of the Sanatani community to address these concerns," it said.

ISKCON Bangladesh said it hopes the government will recognise the situation and take peaceful actions to restore harmony and guide the nation toward communal unity.

"We encourage everyone to practice religious tolerance and avoid any provocative actions," the statement said.

Bangladesh’s minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on August 5. PTI SCY SCY SCY