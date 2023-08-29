Imran Khan's jail sentence and three-year sentence in Toshakhana case suspended

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's conviction and three-year sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case.

A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the much-anticipated reserved verdict.

On Monday, the IHC reserved the verdict on Khan's plea challenging his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.

A trial court in Islamabad convicted and sentenced the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to three years in prison on August 5.

The cricketer-turned-politician was sentenced on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts acquired by him and his family during his 2018-2022 tenure.

He has also been barred from politics for five years, preventing him from contesting an upcoming election.