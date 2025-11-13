Ismaili Centre Inaugurated in Houston; First of its Kind in US

Houston(US), Nov 13 (PTI) The first-ever Ismaili Centre in the United States was inaugurated in Houston, marking a milestone for the city’s cultural landscape and the global Ismaili community. Mawlana Hazar Imam, His Highness the Aga Khan V, 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslim community, inaugurated the centre on November 6. The ceremony was attended by John Whitmire, Mayor of Houston, Princes Amyn, Hussain, and Aly Muhammad, members of the US Congress, Texas legislators, and representatives of interfaith and civic organisations.

An Ismaili Centre is a place of worship, social, and cultural gathering for Ismaili Muslims.

Set on more than nine acres near Buffalo Bayou, the 150,000-square-foot facility joins six previous Ismaili Centres worldwide — in London, Vancouver, Toronto, Lisbon, Dubai, and Dushanbe. It is designed by architect Farshid Moussavi and landscape architect Thomas Woltz, blending modern design with Islamic architectural elements and is built to LEED Gold environmental standards.

“This building may be called an Ismaili Centre, but it is not here for Ismailis only,” the Aga Khan said. “It is for all Houstonians — a place open to all who seek knowledge, reflection, and dialogue.” Mayor Whitmire described the opening as “a proud moment for the city” and a “statement of unity, faith, and shared purpose.” The centre will serve as a cultural, civic, and educational hub, hosting exhibitions, performances, lectures, and interfaith dialogues, while also providing space for the Ismaili community’s religious and social gatherings.

Houston has a sizable Indian-origin Ismaili population, whose civic and cultural engagement makes the inauguration particularly significant for the diaspora and communities in India.